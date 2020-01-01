Jan. 2, 1868: The ferry boat has finally had to capitulate unconditionally with “King Frost.” It gave up the ghost on December 21st. It showed its pluck to the last and only the “elements” could conquer it.
Jan. 3, 1878: Some of our farmers have been holding their pork for higher prices, until they have held it too long. A load was offered for sale in town on Saturday for 1 cent per lb. Some of our dealers thought it looked decidedly green.
Jan. 4, 1923: The New Year’s dance at the Opera House last Monday evening was rather poorly attended. Seems to bear out the general opinion that dancing is on the wane in most localities.
Jan. 5, 1989: Say goodbye to a long familiar name. Last Friday the Carver County State Bank announced that effective immediately it would be known as the MidAmerica Bank – Chaska. A banner with the new name went up outside the building below the familiar old name.
Jan. 6, 1870: It is rumored about town and generally believed that our young friend Trenwith has committed “matrimonial suicide.” If so, we congratulate the happy couple.
Jan. 7, 1971: The long awaited showdown between the Guardian Angels Catholic and Chaska Public High School basketball teams finally materialized Wednesday evening at CHS but the clash was strictly “no contest.” Coach Robert Tadsen’s CHS Hawks won with ease — the score board favoring the host quint 73-39.
Jan. 8, 1942: Mrs. C.D. Gibson, local chairwoman, announced yesterday that a meeting at the city hall this afternoon, Wednesday, at 2:30 o’clock, to start work on knitting for the Red Cross War Relief. Needles are to be brought along. Instruction will be provided to those needing it.
