Oct. 1, 1942: Two men entered the Valley Nite Club last night at exactly 9:10 and robbed the place of $125 in cash. Guns in hand, the bandits ordered Arnie Amrhein, the man in charge, and six other persons to throw up their hands. They then rifled the cash register of its contents. The thieves loitered about the place for 25 minutes and before leaving tore away the telephone wires and escaped in their car.
Oct. 2, 1930: A new type of heating system is being installed in the Burkhart Furniture Store by the Tiedeman Hardware. It consists of a hot water unit. Fans drive the hot air surrounding the pipes about to the room, causing the entire air space to become warm and keep in circulation.
Oct. 3, 1878: Twelve street lamps burning gasoline will be put up on street corners in this city this week. They are handsome as well as useful on a dark night.
Oct. 4, 1928: The Chaska Post of the American Legion will host a Sauerkraut and Wiener Banquet on October 6 for the business people of the city. The tentative menu consists of sauerkraut, wieners and cigars. We do not know if there will be a sauerkraut king crowned or if there will be a “Hot Dog” poundmaster titled, but we do know that this event will go down as a success.
Oct. 5, 1922: Carl Jabs, the Carver radio man, set up a radio outfit in the Diedrick’s Confectionery yesterday and during the afternoon had many visitors who listened in when the World Series Baseball scores were being received.
Oct. 6, 1892: If your servant-girl had one of my $1.75 alarm, guaranteed-to-be-on-time clocks in her bed-room, you wouldn’t have a cold breakfast as often as you do. Don’t put a cheap clock in your servant’s room. The quality of your breakfast is reckoned by the quality of your clock. Sold by L. Diacon, Chaska.
Oct. 7, 1869: Fred Boleg was brought before Justice Iltis Monday, and ordered to pay costs and give security to keep the peace against all mankind and especially his wife Mrs. Boleg. Fred said he would not pay a cent, would not give security for his behavior but would willingly go to jail. The last we saw Boleg he was looking through one of the windows of the jail, meditating upon terrestrial things.
