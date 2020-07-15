July 16, 1863: There has been quite a number of sales of real estate in this town within a week past. Paul Metzgar sold his house and lot for $650; Gustav Dressel for $415 in gold; J.W. Gregg one acre adjoining the town for $90; C.A. Warner one lot near court house for $85.
July 17, 1952: Chaska’s Drum & Bugle Corps added another prize to their growing collection on Monday night when they copped the State Class “B” Legion Corps competition for the second straight year. The Chaskans marched and played their way to the title before a large crowd at Central Stadium in St. Paul. The Class “B” Championship enriched the Corps coffers by a total of $175 and a suitable trophy.
July 18, 1867: Messrs Gregg & Co opened their kiln Tuesday last. It was found that they had been very successful in the burning, as the brick are mostly all of a light cream color, and as hard as stone. We do not exaggerate when we say that they have no equal in the U.S. The kiln contains 200,000. They retail in our market at $9 per thousand.
July 19, 1973: Chaska’s City Council received a report from Serco/Sanitary Engineering Laboratories, Inc., Monday stating that the analysis of water taken from Chaska’s swimming beach indicates that the water is in good quality for a swimming area. An aeration pump which was installed two years ago is credited with raising the water standards to the present levels.
July 20, 1899: Alderman Johnny Brinkhaus and wife are nursing another young Crown Prince in their family. His Highness arrived on Friday, July 7th and is already boss of that household. Johnny now has a pair of handsome boys and is as happy as a lark. We smoke.
July 21, 1870: Peter Iltis informs us there will be a Grand Farmer’s Festival at Ulmer’s Grove on August 7th under his management. The Shakopee Brass Band will be present and amuse the crowd. Ulmer’s lager beer will also be furnished for the thirsty, the affair will wind up in the evening by a grand ball at the National Hotel.
July 22, 1909: New potatoes, the home variety, are now on the table and are of extra good quality and are retailing for $1.00 per bushel. The outlook for a good crop of “spuds” are excellent, the best in several years.
