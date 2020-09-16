Sept. 17, 1953: Between 500 and 600 square dancing fans are expected to watch and take part in the Folk and Square Dance Festival to be held this Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 6:00 o’clock in the Valley Ballroom. There will be no admission charge and the public has been invited by the Chaska Square Dance club.
Sept. 18, 1947: A compilation furnished the Herald by Mrs. Eleanor Salden, clerk of the Board of Education Independent School District No. 5 upon completion of the school census shows 691 children ages 0-21 in District 5. This is an increase of 22 children over the census of last year. According to the census there are 356 boys and 335 girls in Chaska.
Sept. 19, 1901: Ladora Trapeze Performers have been secured at a great cost to entertain the thousands who go to the Chaska Fair. Just go to the Chaska Fair once and you will never miss another. Chaska Fair this year September 2-27-28.
Sept. 20, 1928: At 10:30 last night a stranger entered the Chaska Café on main street ordered a ham and egg sandwich, and then, while Mrs. Schallow went into the kitchen to prepare it, he took a slot machine, put it in his car and drove off, pursued by Sheriff Trende and Deputy Wm. Schallow.
Sept. 21, 1911: We believe that our citizens made a mistake when they failed to encourage a fair, harvest festival or home coming week for the city. If you were at Shakopee you undoubtedly noticed the magnificent crowds each day, and the splendid line of exhibits. We don’t pretend to be a prophet, but in our minds the town that fails to advertise and boost things in general suffers in the end.
Sept. 22, 1960: A pictorial feature on Lucky, a 9-year-old golden retriever owned by Otto Siewert of Chaska, will appear in the Minneapolis Sunday Tribune magazine September 25. The feature, which will appear under the heading “This Dog Is on The Ball,” shows why Lucky is the unofficial mascot of the Chaska Baseball Team. Lucky it is reported can find a lost ball 300 feet away.
Sept. 23, 1965: Chaska Chamber of Commerce, in regular session Thursday noon at the Bell Cafe, went on record in favor of building new highway 212 – “Wherever the Minnesota Highway Department wants to build it.” Thursday’s chamber meeting was highlighted by a vote to withdraw a chamber resolution of “Several Years Ago” favoring the so-called “Upper Route.”
