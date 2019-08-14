Aug. 15, 1991: For the fourth time in as many years Chaska High School will have a new head volleyball coach. Ted Fleener was hired as head volleyball coach of the Hawks following school board approval on Thursday. High school volleyball practice begins August 19th.
Aug. 16, 1934: Seventeen Chaska Boy Scouts left Monday for a ten-day camping period at the 1934 Minnetonka district camp located on the shore of Clearwater Lake at Diessner’s Point about a mile northwest of the city.
Aug. 17, 1905: The Minneapolis & St. Paul Sunday RR will run their next popular excursion to St. Paul and Minneapolis Sunday, August 20th. A special train will leave Chaska at 8:38 a.m. with arrival at Minneapolis at 9:25 and St. Paul at 10 a.m. Only 65 cents for the round trip. A special train leaves St. Paul at 6:30 p.m. and Minneapolis 7 p.m.
Aug. 18, 1949: Arrangements have been completed that will enable the Chaska High School football team to play all their home games this fall under the ARC lights at Shakopee’s Riverside Park. This means that all of the Hawks games both home and away this year will be played at night.
Aug. 19, 1971: The Village Bottle Shop located in Jonathan’s Village One Center will hold its “Grand Opening” Saturday. Erv Missling and Don Bleeke are the owners. Marlow M. Moon, a new resident of Jonathan and formerly of Rapid City, S.D., is the manager of the Village Bottle Shop.
Aug. 20, 1885: The game of baseball on Thursday between the White Caps of Jordan and the Chiefs of this place was quite an interesting game. The score standing at the close 8 to 20 in favor of the Jordan club. The White Caps are splendid fielders and under perfect discipline, something to which our boys are total strangers.
Aug. 21, 1913: The prices on Ford cars have been given out by dealer Fred Habegger. The following prices have prevailed since August 1, 1913: Runabout $500, Touring car $550, Town car $750.
