Arts Consortium of Carver County (ACCC) Art Center is located in the Notermann Building in Victoria.

The concert "The Night of the Troubadours" is 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Arts Center in Victoria.

The event is part of the Arts Consortium of Carver County's "New Song Collective" and includes, as featured performers: Clark Machtemes, David Falbo, Jackson Atkins, Stephen Smith, Ted Hajnasiewicz and Steve Kelzer.

The singers will perform and talk about their original compositions

A $5 donation is requested. Beverages and treats provided.

The Arts Consortium of Carver County Arts Center is located at 7924 Victoria Drive, Victoria.

