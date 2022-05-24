The Carver County Board of Commissioners approved an automatic no-wake ordinance for periods of high water for the following lakes: Waconia, Bavaria, Reitz and Piersons.
Residents can view the ordinance at www.co.carver.mn.us/nowakeordinance.
The ordinance goes into effect automatically when water levels on these lakes reach a designated high-water elevation.
The high-water elevations are based either on the lakes’ ordinary high-water level, set by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or on the FEMA 100-year flood elevation.
The term “no wake” means that watercraft must move at the slowest possible speed necessary to maintain steerage, but in no case greater than 5 mph. The ordinance will be removed once the lake’s water level is 0.1 feet below the designated high-water elevation for three consecutive days.
The draft ordinance went through public comment in fall 2021 and was recently approved by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Other county lakes were not included in the ordinance language because they receive management by a city ordinance, have lower use, or no past requests exist.
This no-wake ordinance prevents property damage, ensures public safety, and protects shoreline areas vital to a healthy lake, according to a Carver County press release.
Preventing waves during high water levels greatly reduces shoreline erosion and preserves the water quality and wildlife enjoyed by communities, the release stated.