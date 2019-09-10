Without its starting goaltender, without two of its most experienced goal scorers, Chaska still managed to compete against one of the state’s best.
A positive sign, Hawks boys soccer coach Michael O’Reilly said.
“We aren’t far off. ... Just glad we are scoring goals,” the coach said.
Tied at one at halftime, third-ranked St. Louis Park found the net three times for the 4-2 win on Sept. 5.
Alexander Ruiz-Shimada, Nicholas Kent, Claudy Zua, and Daniel Lainsbury Jr. all scored for the Orioles.
Josh Wackerfuss netted his first tally of the season for Chaska with Ethan Ducklow, coming off a four-goal match two days earlier, adding a second-half tally.
It was the Metro West Conference opener for both teams.
In a Sept. 3 meeting between Chaska and Richfield, what started out as a soccer match ended up a hockey score.
Despite four goals from Ducklow, the Hawks dropped a 7-5 decision to the Spartans in a non-conference match-up. Richfield left the Metro West Conference beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.
Ducklow’s second goal, a free kick pass from Wackerfuss, tied the game at two with 15 minutes remaining in the first half.
Richfield, though, netted a trio of goals early in the second half, pulling away for good. Rodrigo Castaneda Rodriguez and Christian Sanchez Cortez each scored twice for the Spartans.
Ducklow did draw Chaska within 5-4, finishing a pass from Abdirisak Abullahi for his second of four goals.
A Ducklow penalty kick goal with six minutes left pulled the Hawks back within 7-5.
Danny Zewou opened the scoring for Chaska, which started senior Joe Sauceda in net.
Chaska is at Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday, Sept. 12. The boys play at 5 p.m. with the girls at 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE WIN
There’s no place like home.
For the Chaska girls soccer team, being back on the home pitch was a sweet return.
Sammie Ramboldt’s second-half goal was the difference in a 1-0 win over St. Louis Park in the Metro West Conference opener Sept. 5.
Kinley O’Connor’s free kick into the box was tipped to Ramboldt by Alex Peterson, setting up the winner.
The victory snapped a three-game winless streak for Chaska (3-2-1).