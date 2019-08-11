Carver needed a ninth-inning rally to walk-off Brownton for a spot in the Class C State Tournament in the 2018 Region 7C Tournament.
In the 2019 state qualifier Aug. 8 in Cologne, the Black Sox scored twice in the fifth inning, getting the final seven outs from hard-throwing 6-foot, 9-inch Jacob Booden in a 4-2 win over Brownton.
Carver joins Young America and Cologne as state qualifiers from Region 7C. A fourth team, ninth-seeded Green Isle, joined in on the fun with a win over Winsted Aug. 9.
After a 34-year absence from state, Carver has now qualified in three consecutive seasons. In 2017, the Black Sox reached the final 16, its best finish ever.
Unlike the 2018 clincher, the fireworks came mostly in the middle innings. Brownton’s last gasp coming in the seventh inning, runners in scoring position with two outs.
Booden, who turns 29 on Aug. 14, came in to shut the door. A strikeout of Ryan Grams ended the seventh inning. Five total strikeouts, seven up, seven down, save earned for the first-year Black Sox.
“You come in, you have to throw strikes first and foremost. You give your team a chance, and you hope the guys behind you make the play. I come in with the same mindset I’ve always had, and that’s to attack hitters, force them to put the ball in play. If they swing and miss, great. If they don’t, the defense is behind me,” Booden said.
Booden threw 108 innings over four seasons between Rookie and Single-A ball in the St. Louis Cardinals organization in 2012 through 2014. The Vernon Hills, Illinois, native, played collegiately at Bradley University, ending his career tied for third in program history in appearances.
He moved to Carver three years ago from south Florida, needing a break from baseball. Through some mutual friends, Booden was convinced to join the Black Sox roster.
“I needed a reset. A break from it all. To be able to find fun in it all again. Andrew Weber and Sam Warner knew someone I used to work with. I needed a little convincing. More or less, it was not about hurting myself. I’m not in game shape anymore. There’s a lot of miles on my arm,” Booden said.
His ideal time on the mound has been perfect in a closer role. The save against Brownton was the sixth of the season. He’s thrown a total of 26 innings, having allowed four runs with 55 strikeouts.
Dominating, imposing, lethal, all of the above.
“You don’t really pay attention with what’s going on around you. You go out there with a purpose. When there’s a less pressure situation, maybe I hear the other bench. It gets pretty funny. I’m aware of my stature on the mound. If guys are intimidated, that’s fine. If not, that’s fine as well,” Booden said.
Carver took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning, Andrew Weber helping his own cause with a lead-off triple. After a RBI-single from Kyle Dalton and a hit from Cole Kirchoff, David Dolan’s fielder’s choice extended the lead to 4-2.
The Black Sox opened the scoring in the third inning, a Bailey Melz double followed by a two-out hit from Kirchoff at 1-0.
After a Brownton run in the fourth inning, Carver retook the 2-1 lead on a Bryce Tuma walk and a double into the gap off the bat of Mark Ulrich, who like Melz was making his post-season debut in the batting order.
Brownton tied the game at two in the fifth inning, a stellar play from Dalton at shortstop keeping the Bruins to one run in the frame.
Weber allowed six hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings for his ninth win of the season. In addition to inducing double plays in the third and fourth innings, Weber picked off a runner at first base.
SECOND SEED CLINCHED
Trailing 2-0 when the rain came Saturday, Aug. 10, moving the final two games of the Region 7C Tournament to Sunday, Carver outscored its opponents 16-1 to earn the second seed into state.
Carver, the regular season Crow River Valley League champion, draws Region 15 third seed Luverne in a 7 p.m. nightcap in Maple Lake on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The Redbirds of the Gopher League were the second seed in Region 15, but needed a victory over the Milroy Irish in the final game to clinch a spot in state.
On Aug. 11, Carver scored in four of six at-bats versus Green Isle in game one, winning 9-3. Carver runners crossed home plate in five-of-eight innings in game two, a 7-0 shutout of Cologne.
David Dolan was the star of the final day, throwing five shutout innings of relief. He entered in a 3-0 game in the fifth inning, Cologne having loaded the bases on a single, hit by pitch and walk.
A hot shot up in the middle snared down by the bare hand of Dolan to start a putout at home plate. Following a foul ball catch from catcher Cody Christensen, Carver left the inning unscathed with a pop out to first base.
Cologne mustered just three base runners the final four innings, an infield single from pinch hitter Brandon Fritz the lone blemish in Dolan’s seven-strikeout, one-hit relief performance.
At the plate, Dolan connected for three RBIs in game two, a pair of doubles, including an opening inning gap shot. His fifth-inning double over the head of the Cologne outfielder extended the lead to 4-0.
A Weber sacrifice fly and back-to-back eighth-inning run-scoring singles from Sam Warner and Bailey Melz finished off the scoring for the Black Sox.
Ross Tichy, who entered the playoffs with just three-plus innings of work this season, pitched into the fifth inning, setting down 10 of 11 batters at one point. He exited having given up four hits.
Cologne was held scoreless in consecutive games over the final weekend, claiming the third seed out of Region 7C. It is the first state tournament appearance for the Hollanders since 1972.
Carver opened the final day with four unearned runs against Green Isle, staking a lead for good on a Dolan two-run double.
Carver drafted pitchers Ryan Grams of Brownton, Shane Khan of Winsted and Jonah Lewis of Watertown.
SCORELESS WEEKEND
Twenty-seven innings played, twenty-seven zeroes recorded.
Safe to say, Young America deserved the No. 1 seed and first-round bye at the Class C State Tournament as Region 7C champions.
A 6-0 win over Cologne on Aug. 10, the third region game shutout from the Cardinals, moved Young America into the championship round. A game washed out due to Saturday’s rains.
In the winner’s bracket final, Young America struck early and often, a pair of RBI-singles from Blake Pistulka and Hunter Rickaby.
Matt Mann added a two-run double with two outs in the fourth inning at 4-0 before a Cologne throwing error and Roch Whittaker bloop single plated runs five and six.
Young America left-hander Josh Lenz pitched shutout innings 10 through 18 in regions, fanning 14 Hollander batters. He had 24 punchouts with seven hits allowed over 18 region innings.
Zack Nelson was the losing pitcher for Cologne.
The Hollanders will play the Hadley Buttermakers out of Region 13 at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 in Delano. Hadley topped Luverne in two games to claim the second spot behind Fairmont.
Cologne is expected to get back top arm Christian Johnson, who spent the last month with Kalamazoo of the Northwoods League.
In addition, the Hollanders drafted extra arms in Zach Iten of Watertown, Spencer Nelson of Cologne and Jacob Volness of Winsted.