With six of seven state swimmers back, including three event state medalist junior Sophie Macy, Chanhassen is ready to break on through to the other side.
With new head coach Barb Folsom, and a pool full of dedicated swimmers, the Storm are the deepest program in the Metro West Conference and hope to contend for multiple spots to state come the post-season.
“I want all of my kids to succeed. I don’t care who they work with after high school. I’ll work with anyone to make sure these kids get to the level I know they can,” Folsom, longtime coach, first-time high school swim coach, said.
While Macy is the Storm’s star, a podium finisher in the 200 individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke, the four-some that reached the championship heat of the 200-yard medley relay gives Chanhassen reason for excitement in every stroke.
Junior Abby Gronholz tied for the eighth-fastest 100-yard backstroke preliminary time at state last season. Sophia Becker excels on relays. And Chloe Zeller is an experienced swimmer that’s been at state every year since her freshman season.
Add in sophomore Karina Fuglie in distance races and junior sprinter Daisy Lang and the Storm have a nucleus to work with.
Chanhassen opened the season with a 96-82 defeat to Eden Prairie.
Macy won the 200 IM in 2:08.66 with Gronholz second in the backstroke in 1:02.87.
A strong diving group this season, Chanhassen got second- and third-place scores from Kate Robbins and Claire Guthmueller with 189.25 and 183.50, respectively.
Zoe Thoma also had a standout time of 56.49 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle for third place for Chanhassen.
The Storm compete against Robbinsdale Cooper on Sept. 5 in Plymouth.
MINNETONKA
With one of the deepest teams in recent history, a sophomore class ready to take the next step, Minnetonka is all in ready for greatness.
Thirteen of the team’s 15 state qualifiers are back from a squad that was runner-up in Class AA in 2018.
“We expect to again be one of the top teams in the conference, section, and state. A really strong core group returns from last year’s state championship team and we have additional newcomers that should make us a tough match-up for anyone,” Minnetonka coach Dan Berve said.
Berve points to last year’s freshman class as a big reason for excitement. Addie Diaz was on the podium stand four times. Nadia Helm and Rachel Shelstad are flat-out sprinters. Quinci Wheeler had one of eight-fastest breaststroke times.
“It will be fun to watch them take another step forward this fall,” he said.
Senior captain Ashley Frankwitz scored at state in three events, the 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay, and will be a leader again for the Skippers.
Junior Abby Kapeller returns to the high school team, among the state’s best in butterfly and backstroke in 2017. Berve said Kapeller trained to reach the Olympic Trials cut, something she was successful in.
Minnetonka tied Madison Memorial for first place in a nine-team invite in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Aug. 24.
“I want the team to start to come together and learn how to work together to achieve something great. If we want to do something special this year, everyone has to be all in,” Berve said.