Obituary for Philip J. Schmidt

Philip James Schmidt, age 59, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Carver, died peacefully on Sunday September 4, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September, 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church, 200 East Church Street, Belle Plaine. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 11, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
Philip was born April 29, 1963 in Minneapolis to Frederick and Anna (Stolka) Schmidt, one of five children. He was a 1981 graduate of Chaska High School, Chaska. He was employed at CertainTeed in Shakopee, as a forklift driver for over 30 years. He had been a resident of Belle Plaine for over 25 years. Philip was a gentle spirit who always had a calm demeanor. Even though he lived a simple life he had many friends and getting together with family and friends was very important to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his longtime significant other, Marsha Whitby; siblings, Raymond (Linda) Schmidt of Mankato, Ruth (Warren) Cowell of Clear Lake, Florence (Steve) Shrode of Plymouth, (twin) Steve Schmidt (Peggy Lindbloom) of Edgemont, SD; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Serivces of Chaska.