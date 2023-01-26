Obituary for Scott D. Lindemann

Scott D. Lindemann, age 71, of Kimball, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home.
A visitation of final farewell will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 30 at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Kimball.
Scott Douglas Lindemann was born February 6, 1951 in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota to Daniel and Blanch (Class) Lindemann. He was united in marriage to Barbara "Bobbie" Wellens on April 5, 1975 in Shakopee. He worked for the United States Postal Service in numerous communities, retiring in 2009 in Kimball after 38 years of service. Scott lived a great life.
He is survived by his wife, Barb "Bobbie" Lindemann of Kimball; son, Kurt Lindemann of Kimball; daughter, Karla Lindemann of Kimball and Karla's husband, Mark Priester and Karla's significant other, Michael Byrne; brother and sisters, Steve, Cindy and Shannon; and many friends.
