Obituary for Suzanne K. Farley

Suzanne K. (Griep) Farley, age 79, of Santa Monica, CA, formerly of Chaska, died unexpectedly on March 12, 2020 at her home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 14, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The inurnment will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska.
Suzannne was born on November 6, 1940 in Shakopee, to Herman (Doc) and Suzanne (Sue) Griep.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bill Griep and sister, Jane Griep.
Survivors include her son, Sean Farley; granddaughter, Justine Farley; other relatives and friends.
