Dean Donald Bachelor, age 72, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2021. He was surrounded by wife, sons, and daughter.
On May 29, 1949, Dean was born to parents Donald and Dolores. He grew up on their family dairyfarm in Stockbridge, MI. In high school, Dean met the love of his life. On December 13, 1969, Dean and Kathy were married. They were blessed with four wonderful children. Dean and Kathy settled in Prior Lake to raise their family.
Dean was known as a family man of strong faith, values, and character. He loved music, his boats and motorcycle, the American flag, and bald eagles. He played the piano, harmonica, and recently was learning to play the cello. He is respected by many in the community and loved dearly by his family and friends.
Our Lord gently received Dean to be with Him on Tuesday night, September 21, 2021. Dean passed away peacefully alongside Kathy and his children.
Dean will always be remembered and missed by the love of his life, Kathy; children: Shannon (Katie) and grandchildren Sam, Anna, and Grace; Bryce and grandchildren Drake and Morgan; Heather (Steve) and grandchildren Jakob, Linnea, Torsten, Elsa, and Lars; and Trent (Carrie) and grandchildren Jola and Brynn; his partners at Platinum Group and business friends, and many other loving relatives and friends.
Dean was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Donald and Dolores Bachelor; and brother in law, Tom Sloan.
Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Faith Covenant Church, 12921 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville with Pastor John Foley presiding. Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. prior to services. Interment Spring Lake Cemetery, Prior Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to non-profit organizations in Dean’s name.
New Creations Mentorship Program, http://www.newcreations.org
Common Ground (Memo: Bachelor Memorial) 175 Jackson Avenue N. – Suite 280; Hopkins, MN 55343
