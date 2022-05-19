Jeannie Potthast
Jeannie Potthast, age 75, of Jordan, passed away on May 14, 2022 surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lagoon Park in Jordan. Following the Celebration of Life, a graveside funeral service will take place at Spirit Hill Cemetery in Jordan.
On July 30,1946, Jeannie was born to parents Leon and Katherine (White) Green in Millville, NJ. When she was only 14, the family moved to Minnesota for Leon’s work in the glass industry. Jeannie was an active young lady, twirling the baton for the high school marching band. She also spent time admiring and riding horses. Family was a staple of Jeannie’s childhood, and it could best be seen with the family's Sunday Dinners. The Green’s would make a ginormous spaghetti dinner that anyone was welcome to join.
After her time in high school, Jeannie met Gerald Potthast. Jeannie and Gerald started their life together in Jordan and started adding to their family. The two were married on September 11, 1964 at the Scott County Courthouse. Jeannie and Gerald had 4 children. The entire family enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors. Whether it was hiking, swimming, or having a picnic at Lagoon Park, the entire family always found excuses to get outdoors. Once her own children started to have kids, Jeannie loved to play outside with her grandkids. Jeannie also had quite the eye for antiques. She always knew where to find the best items for the best price.
Fiercely loving and strong-willed, Jeannie will be missed greatly by her children, Kelly Sheprow, Tracy Potthast, Bobbie Potthast and Jerry Potthast; grandchildren, Amy, Kasey, Hailey, Sean, Crystal, Jacob, Sully, Kaylee, Jamie, and Justin; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Green and Barbara Trenka; and many other loving relatives and friends.
Jeannie is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Potthast; and parents, Leon & Katherine (White) Green.