Susan Mary Rein, "Sue or Susie", age 68, of Shakopee, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023. She was born on April 1, 1954, to Carl and Alice (Siebenaler) Rein, one of 5 siblings.
Sue was born and raised as a Shakopee native. She graduated from Shakopee High school in 1973. Her most enduring characteristic was her ability to socialize and build relationships with so many in her community. Its no surprise that many of her lasting friendships are with the people she has met in her many years of customer service. Sue loved animals. A bird feeder would always hang outside her house and even outside her window at Friendship Manor. She enjoyed watching squirrels feed off the corn and nuts on her front railing and she loved all dogs, especially Chihuahuas. She was most famous for her fudge and her Mock Chow Mein that she would share at funerals and events and later became a staple at Friendship Manor; identified on the menu as Sues Mock Chow Mein. Sue loved to be a part of social gatherings. She organized many block parties and was a long-standing committee member for her multiple class reunions. Sue could bring life to any party however I've been advised I'm not permitted to publish the many examples of this! Calling family and friends on their birthdays was always a priority to Sue and that simple phone call is something many of us will miss dearly. Sue loved a well-mixed margarita and her many trips to Mazatlán, Mexico. When she was home she would love to settle in her chair and watch game shows, Criminal Minds, Chicago's (Med, Fire and PD) and her Soaps.
Sue loved her family. She would find ways to stay updated on the lives of her siblings, nieces & nephews and the greats and great-greats too! Pictures of her family filled up the walls around her and you always knew to look for the candy jar at Susies house. She stayed present every moment of every day until she couldnt because being present in our lives is what brought her joy.
She is survived by her sister, Audrey "Babs" Rein; brother, Willy (Mary Jane) Rein; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Alice; brothers, John and Robert.
A Memorial will be held for her at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755, on Friday, March 24th at 2:00 PM, with a short service starting at 3:30 PM. Following the service will be a funeral reception at Turtle's Social Center to celebrate her life. All are welcome. Anyone wishing to contribute to Sue's Memorial Fund can write checks payable to Amanda Clark (Sue's great-niece).
