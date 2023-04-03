Gregory John "Greg" Engebos of Prior Lake, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee.
He was born on February 10, 1952, in Green Bay, WI, to Ralph and Betty Engebos. Greg was a happy child who was inquisitive and adventurous. He spent much of his childhood weekends at the family property in Marinette County. Where he loved to hunt and fish.
Greg’s entire life was filled with Athletic successes. First at Premontre High School in Green Bay, where he excelled in football as a halfback and defensive back and helped lead Premontre to the WI State Private School Championship in 1969. He also set many school records for the 440-yard event, and participated in state championships for pole vaulting, all while servicing as Senior class president.
In 1970, Greg received a Congressional Appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO, where he played football for the Cadets but decided to transfer to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus after one year, where he received a full football scholarship.
Greg's Golden Gopher football career gave rise to highlight after highlight. A classic leader by example, his style of play in the Big Ten Conference set the standard for aspiring players on his teams and around the league. He was recognized as Big Ten player of the week on multiple occasions. Greg loved the game, his teammates, and the University of Minnesota. Greg's impact as #47 will go down in Gopher football history as one of the best, toughest, and most intelligent defenders to "Run the Fields of Gold."
After college, Greg fulfilled a lifelong dream and signed a contract to play professional football with the Chicago Bears as a defensive back. However, an injury cut short his career in pro football. Greg moved on to a career in sales for large companies in the technology sector.
Greg married Lori Frank in 1993 and expanded their family with son Matthew in 1997 and daughter Makenna in 2000. Matt and Makenna were Greg's greatest joy, and he loved spending time with them and sharing his extensive knowledge about the outdoors, football, skiing, fishing, hiking, and using his hands to build things.
Following his tragic stroke in 2009, Greg was unable to work. However, with lots of support and encouragement, Greg gained the ability to walk again and live independently. Greg's passion for the outdoors could continue thanks to Capable Partners as they helped him fish and hunt. He also rode his three-wheeled bike around Lake Front Park whenever he could. He was an active Holy Trinity United Methodist Church member and joined many fellow athletes in a Bible Study Fellowship group.
Greg is survived by his children Matthew, Makenna, ex-wife Lori Frank all of Savage; brother, Clyde (Pat) Engebos of Green Bay; brother, Steve Engebos of Green Bay; niece, Krystina (Dustin) Clark of De Pere, WI; nephew and godson, Grant (Deborah) Engebos of Appleton; nephews, Nick (Molly) Engebos of Orange Beach, AL and Nate (Rocio) Engebos of Salt Lake City, UT. In addition, many cousins and friends will fondly remember him.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Betty Engebos.
Services for Greg Engebos will be held on April 14 at Holy Trinity United Methodist Church located at 16150 Arcadia Ave Prior Lake, with visitation starting at 1:15 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. In addition, a Celebration of Life will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Amira Senior Living, located at 5601 American Blvd. West, Bloomington, includes a short program that begins at 4 p.m. Use the main entrance at the rear of the Amira complex.
The family would like to thank the St. Francis Regional Medical Center staff for their dedicated care. They were responsive and excellent in communicating with us while caring for Greg in his final days.
For a more detailed life story, please go to www.gregengebos.com