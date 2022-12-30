Dorothy Marie (Wurm) McHugh, of Burnsville/Savage, passed away December 12, 2022.
Born October 2, 1941 in Maple Lake, MN to George and Sadie Wurm. Dorothy married the love of her life, James McHugh, on April 8, 1967; they enjoyed 55 years of marriage together. For 34 years, Dorothy was the smiling face that greeted all who entered the Burnsville City Hall. She was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage. She enjoyed the holidays, hosting gatherings, spending time with family and friends, playing cards and trips to the casino. Most of all she loved time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by husband, James; children, Michelle (Mick) Dowell and Dan (Karla) McHugh; grandchildren, Courtney (Kenny Pearson), Carley, Luke and Riley; great-grandchild, James ‘Red’ Pearson; brother, Bob Wurm; and many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Sadie; brothers, Melvin, Maurice, Richard, and Keith Wurm; sisters, Rita Schoen and Joyce Clayton.
Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, December 28, at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th Street Savage. Interment St. John’s Cemetery. Luncheon followed the internment at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred
Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com