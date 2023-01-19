JoAnne Ray Wahl was born August 18, 1935, in Minneapolis. She was married to Roger Wahl for 58 years. JoAnne passed away January 14, 2023, in the comfort of her lake home.
A time of gathering was on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake and on Friday, January 20 from 10 to 10:45 a.m., celebration of life service, was at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, Prior Lake. Presided by Pastor Chad Gilbertson.
JoAnne lived a full and adventurous life. She was a professional figure skater, involved in the waterskiing community, loved downhill skiing, and travel. She was also a florist and proud to be a member of several Scottish Organizations over the last 25 years.
In her later years, Joanne’s favorite pastime was welcoming visitors. Be it family, friends, or caregivers, she loved reminiscing on her past travels, adventures, and talking about her family.
JoAnne is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Brad (Kim), Kimmy Jo, Jeni; grandchildren, Jemma (Cam), Kaira, Tanner, Max; brother, Terry (Nancy); other relatives and friends.
