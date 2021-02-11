Kathleen (Faraci) Bischoff, age 88, formerly of Prior Lake. Born May 21, 1932 at home to June and Clyde Parkhurst.
Survived by husband, Kermit Bischoff. Preceded in death by her first husband, Charles A. Faraci and step-child Debra Faraci Reeves. Survived by children, Jonathan (Mary Ellen) Faraci, Susan (Rob) Livingston; step-children, Geno Robert "Bobby" (Lisa) Faraci, Michael (Tia) Faraci, Charles A. Faraci II, Tom (Nan) Bischoff, Karol (Jeff) Klug, and Jim (Mary) Bischoff, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral service was 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Tower Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55450. Visitation was one hour before service. Interment Fort Snelling. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.