Mary Ann (Brucher) Stacken, age 91, of Waconia, formerly of Chaska and Eden Valley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Auburn Meadows with her loving family at her side.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 28, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St, Chaska, with Father Bill Deziel presiding. The family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Celebration of life eulogy will be at 10:45 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service with a private family interment after.
Mary Ann was born on September 30, 1930, in Minneapolis to Alois and Elizabeth (Janson)Brucher, the second of two daughters. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed at Holy Rosary Church in Mpls. At age 11, Mary Ann lost her father to cancer. Losing him at such a young age was very difficult but it inspired her to want to help others. So after graduation from Holy Angels High School in 1948, Mary Ann pursued her nursing career at St. Mary’s College of Minneapolis. While in college, she met her two best friends, Marian Thuening and Ruth Palczynski. They became lifelong friends. And it was through Marian that Mary Ann began a correspondence with a young soldier being sent over to Korea. That soldier’s name was Henry W. Stacken. Thus began a love story that lasted more than 68 years. Upon Henry’s return to the states, many a Sunday trip was made between Minneapolis and Waconia. On one particular Sunday in July 1953, while doing the dinner dishes, Henry proposed. Mary Ann and Henry were married on December 26, 1953. To this union ten children were born: Terri, Deb, Lisa, Rita, Dan, Pat, Sandra, Amy, Brenda, and Ken. Mary Ann and Henry lived in Mayer, Waconia, Eden Valley, and Chaska throughout their marriage. Mary Ann was a full-time homemaker and part-time nurse. With ten children there was always something going on in the Stacken household, and she maintained order in the chaos. She instilled in each of her children a strong faith, a sense of pride in their accomplishments, and a deep love for family and friends.
Mary Ann was employed by Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia for over 35 years, retiring in 1991. She was a nurse known for her gentle touch and reassuring voice. She was a faithful member of Guardian Angels (GA) Church. Mary Ann was a member of the Chaska VFW and American Legion Auxiliary. In 1991, Mary Ann and Henry retired to their lake home in Eden Valley. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading, traveling, and the Minnesota Twins.
However, her greatest joy was in hosting her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends in her home. You never left hungry. And the welcome mat was always out for many a return visit. Mary Ann and Henry returned to Chaska in 2005. She continued to enjoy her family and friends, walking to the park for concerts, going out to dinner with family and of course, attending GA church. In March 2020, Mary Ann and Henry moved to Auburn Meadows Assisted Living in Waconia, where she lived out her final days.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Henry; children, Terri (Frank) Burmis, Hutchinson, Deb (Maggie Mueller) Stacken, Watertown, Lisa (Bryan) Litsey, Chanhassen, Rita Fischer, N.Y.A., Dan (Tracy) Stacken, Waconia, Pat McIntosh, Waconia, Sandra (Mike) Baranick, St. Paul, Amy (Paul) Meger, Carver, Brenda Stacken, Zimmerman, Ken (Becky) Stacken, Chaska; grandchildren, Nathan(Kelsey) Stacken, Ryan Stacken, Jeremya(Justine)DesLauriers, Zach(Shyla) DesLauriers, Frank(Jasmine) Burmis, Jake Burmis, Abby Burmis, Joshua Litsey, Kaitlin Meger, Matthew Meger, Brandon Stacken(special friend Emily Schaefer), Aaron(Caitlin) Stacken, Justin Stacken, Emma Stacken; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jennavieve, Noah, Jason, Audrey, Adelynn.
Preceded in death by: parents, sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Keith Boyd, sons-in-law, Patrick McIntosh and Daniel Fischer, niece Karen Wittenburg, and other family and friends.
Mary Ann’s family would like to thank the staff of Auburn Meadows and St. Croix Hospice for their gentle and dedicated care.
One of Mary Ann’s favorite quotes is from Dr. Seuss: “Don’t be sad that it is over. Be happy that it was.”
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.