Jean A. Hartman, age 72, of Jordan, passed peacefully surrounded by family at her home, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
A time of gathering was held on Wednesday, April 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, April 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, followed by a private family memorial service at 11 a.m.. Father George Grafsky presided with grandsons acting as urn bearers. Guests joined the memorial service by clicking on the following streaming link: Jean A. Hartman Funeral Service (Meeting ID: 978 0608 0801 / Passcode: 230972). A private interment will be held at St. John Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of her beautiful life was held at Ridges of Sand Creek following her burial.
Jean was born to George and Naomi (Grovum) Mendlik on July 25, 1948, in St. Paul. Her family moved to Belle Plaine, before settling in Jordan. Jean graduated from Jordan High School in 1966.
Through her best friend, Mary Jane, Jean was introduced to a handsome young man, at the Carver Ballroom. His name was Gene Hartman. He was immediately drawn to her beautiful smile and personality. Gene took a chance and asked her to dance the Blue Skirt Waltz and the love story instantaneously began! On November 15, 1968, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Jordan, they united in Holy Matrimony. Jean and Gene remained in Jordan, where they welcomed three beautiful daughters, Christine, Brenda, and Paula.
Jean lived a simple and joyful life. She worked for many decades as a receptionist for medical clinics in Jordan, Belle Plaine and later in Le Sueur. Jean returned to the Jordan community, working for a family friend at Jordan Wine and Spirits. Throughout her entire profession, Jean’s personality sparkled. She was always welcoming people with a smile, caring attitude, and wonderful personality.
It was her family that was Jean’s biggest emphasis. Her daughters’ fondest memories are singing along on weekends, to music cranked up on the stereo tuned into WDGY or listening to her favorite music including ABBA, The Mamas and the Papas, Peter, Paul and Mary and Paula’s favorite The Trio Cd. The girls always enjoyed Saturday afternoons fishing adventures in the summer. Sundays were fun for the family as mom would make her usual big meal. The kids and grandkids would come over and treasured being together as a family. Jean also made each Christmas special for her family, with decorating the home and baking cookies. As she became a grandma, Jean’s life took on a new purpose. She loved being active in their lives and each had a special connection with her. Jean was present at the grandchildren’s school functions and sporting events. She even taught them how to climb trees and enjoy the nature surrounding their country home.
Jean and Gene enjoyed venturing out on occasional day trips, Saturday night mass and out to dinner with family and friends. In her younger years, Jean loved to knit and crochet, especially blankets for the family. She enjoyed watching and going to movies and eating popcorn. She always loved all animals. Jean loved having coffee and lunch with her friends and siblings. She enjoyed playing bingo and was pretty lucky at it.
Quiet in nature, yet witty at times, Jean was a great listener, empathic, and extremely loving and kind. She was strong and unstoppable. Most importantly, Jean was faith filled and everyone loved being around her.
Jean will be forever loved and missed by her husband, Eugene; daughters, Christine Danielson, Brenda (Mike) Otteson, Paula (Tim) Huber; grandsons, Jeremy Hauglid, Blake Danielson, McKay Danielson, Kenzie Danielson, Drew Otteson, Charlie Otteson, Wrigley Huber; granddaughters, Bailey (Chase) Volk, Ava Otteson; great grandsons, Jaxson Volk, Maxx Danielson, Grayson Hauglid; other relatives and friends.
There to welcome Jean home in Heaven are her parents, George and Naomi; sister, Janet Voss; nieces, nephew, and many other loved ones.
