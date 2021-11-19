James “Jim” A. Worm, age 81, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia, after a courageous 4 ½ month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, November 22, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. The visitation was on Sunday, November 21, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. The inurnment will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Waconia Hospital Ridgeview Foundation.
Jim was born August 19, 1940, in Shakopee, to Hubert and Leola (Theis) Worm, the second of 11 children, raised on the family farm. He attended and graduated from Guardian Angels Catholic Church and School. He proudly served his country in the United Stated Army from 1959-1962. On April 23, 1966, he married Linda
Bruns from Brookville, Indiana. They have four children and five grandchildren. Jim has been a lifetime resident of Chaska where he worked 30 years for the Chaska Public Works Department. He was a 20-year member of the Chaska Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Fire Chief for the last 15 years of his career. He was a member of the Chaska VFW and the Chaska American Legion where he spent countless volunteer hours. Jim and Linda enjoyed driving, in his red pickup, through the lower 48 states visiting family and friends. During these travels, he traded numerous Legion license plates. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He played softball, until the age of 79 and coached 3rd base for his sons’ team. He loved watching the polka hour and westerns, but especially being with family, friends, and the fire department.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Leola, father and mother in-law, Tim and Edna; sisters-in-law, Margaret and Marlene; and nephews and niece, Brian, Patrick, Ricky, Jeff, and Julie.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Linda; children, Kelly (Tim) Wiebe, Lori (Scott) Morris, Michael Worm, Greg (Dana Mucha) Worm; five grandchildren, Sarah, Jessica and Nathan (Morris) and Max and Ben (Worm-Mucha); brothers and sisters, LeRoy, Allan (Norma), Diana (Kent), Janet (Pete), Stan (Sue), Joni (Lad), Roger, Ken (Laurel), Jack (Mary), Mary (Ron); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Les (JoeAnn), Ivan (Joyce), Alice (Glen), Jane, Ronnie (Bonnie), Cecil (Paula); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.