Mavis Marie (Bruesehoff) Deis, age 91, of Shakopee, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Friendship Manor Care Center, Shakopee.
Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, April 5, 11 a.m. with visitation 10 to 11 a.m. all at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fourth and Oak Street, Chaska. Casketbearers were Russell Schlegelmilch, Alan Tellers, Kristine Kohman, Andrew Lieske, Christopher Lieske, and Tim Lieske. Honorary casketbearers were John Schultz and Elizabeth Edgerton. The burial was at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
Mavis was born on April 18, 1931 in Cologne, MN, to Harry and Hilda (Segler) Bruesehoff, the first of seven children. She was baptized, confirmed, and attended grade school at Zion Lutheran Church, Benton Township, Carver County. She graduated from Waconia High School. Mavis was united in marriage to Edward Deis on September 11, 1954 at Zion Lutheran. They had 5 children. Mavis and Eddie farmed in Dahlgren Township near Chaska for many years. Mavis raised chickens and sold eggs to many in the Chaska community and was fondly known as the “Egg Lady”. She also worked the overnight shift at Mt. Olivet Rolling Acres in Victoria for many years. Mavis enjoyed meeting with the local Homemaker’s Group and was a volunteer with ARC for many years. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing Bingo, and the music of The Statler Brothers. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward (1994), daughter, Gwen; son, James; parents, Harry and Hilda; father and mother-in-law, Christ and Sophia Deis; brother, Harry Bruesehoff; sisters, Marian Schlegelmilch and Betty Kroells; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gordon Tellers, Harlan Kroells, John Schultz, Marie Deis, Edwin Deis, Gerald and Louise Peters, Melvin and Edna Poppitz, Dale and Adeline Kohman, Elmer and Marian Deis, and Alvin and Donna Luedloff.
Survivors include her children, Gail (Floyd) Lieske of Maple Grove, Jon Deis of Henderson, Kathleen (Alan) Edgerton of New Richmond, WI; grandchildren, Andrew (Elisabeth), Christopher (Michele), Timothy (Ashley) Lieske, and Elizabeth Edgerton; great-grandchildren Anastasia, Samuel, Theodore, Zoe and Sophia Lieske; sisters and brother, Harriet Tellers, Charlotte Schultz, and Daniel (Janette) Bruesehoff; brother-in-law, Ralph Schlegelmilch and sister-in-law, Sonja Deis, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.