Rosemary M. Brown, age 96, of Shakopee, died at her home, on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
She will be remembered with love and a gentle graciousness by her children, Gary Brown of Garrison, Pat Ries (Pat Goggin) of Bovey, Bonnie (Milo) Dahn of LeSueur, Susan Turner (Jack Dobmeier) of Northfield, Bill (Julie) Brown of Shakopee, and Mike (Melissa) Brown of Burnsville; 15 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Janice) Hartman of Jordan and Leon (Berdie) Hartman of Shakopee.
She was preceded in death by husband, Calvin; parents, Lawrence and Margaret (Stang) Hartman; brothers, Werner and Cyril; sisters, Dee Hartman, Armella Mladek, Cele Pekarna, Jule Franke, Cyrilla Pint, and Anne Walter; and son-in-law, Frank Ries.
Rosemary was born in 1926 in St. Benedict, MN. She married Cal Brown in 1947 in St. Benedict. Cal died in 2013, just short of their 66th wedding anniversary.
Rosemary was an active member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Shakopee.
Visitation was Thursday, April 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Friday, April 28, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, April 28, 11 a.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, in the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Livestream provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
