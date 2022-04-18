Joyce Catherine (Morzinski Hobday) Robbins, “Joy”, age 82, of Shakopee, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.
Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Therese (Stegbauer) Morzinski; sister, Jeanne Strobel; brother, Stan Morzinski; brother-in-law, Fred Webber; and sister-in-law, Trisha Robbins.
Survived by her husband of 40 years, Kent; children: John Hobday, Minnetonka; Amy (Peter) Ericksen, Falcon Heights; Dr. Paul (Betsey) Hobday, Plymouth; and Kate (Curt) Goodrich, St. Paul; grandchildren: Andy and Amy Hobday; Nick and Kate Ericksen; Haley, Hannah, Ella, and Jake Hobday; and Mae and Jack Goodrich; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation Sunday May 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Monday May 2, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 535 Lewis St. South, Shakopee. Private interment Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul.
Memorial donations in Joy's name are suggested to Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation, 1884 Randolph Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105. www.csjministriesfoundation.org
