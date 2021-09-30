Leon Dean Wegener, age 85, of Prior Lake, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
A visitation will took place on Friday, October 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE) in Prior Lake. The funeral service will be on Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake.
On December 21, 1935, in the middle of a snow storm, Leon Dean Wegener was born to Leonard and Lucy (Holst) Wegener in Roberts County, South Dakota. Leon was born to a farming family and had to learn quickly how to juggle his schoolwork with his farm work. The family farm had not yet purchased a tractor, so making sure their work horses were taken care of was paramount. The farm used horses to work the fields up until the 1950s. This is where Leon developed his love of horses. When Leon wasn't working on the farm, he attended school at Lidgerwood High School, where he would later graduate from. After his graduation, Leon moved to Minneapolis.
Once he got to Minneapolis, Leon started working for Minneapolis Moline. The company specialized in manufacturing farm equipment. Leon left Minneapolis Moline to work for Honeywell, where he worked as a Quality Manager. One of the great perks of working for Honeywell was the classes that were offered to its employees. Leon loved to learn and took every single class that he was offered. Leon worked for Honeywell for 38 years before taking an early retirement at age 57.
Leon met his wife June through one of their mutual friends in Minneapolis. June was trying to get a ride back to her home in South Dakota. The person who was going to take her couldn’t go anymore and recommended somebody who lived out that way. Leon was that somebody. Coincidence, or fate, they grew up only 5 miles from each other yet, their paths hadn’t crossed until that day. From that one long car ride, a marriage of 64 years was set into motion. The pair got married in 1957 in Marshall County, South Dakota. Leon and June were blessed to have two wonderful sons, Lee and Jeremy. Leon and the whole family loved to be outdoors. Hunting and fishing were a staple for the Wegeners. Leon and June bought a cabin in Hill City, MN to make it easier to fully enjoy the outdoors with not only his immediate family, but his extended family as well. His nephews loved to join him when he was hunting and fishing.
Leon’s interests were not limited to hunting and fishing. Leon also loved to read, especially non-fiction books. He would often read into the wee hours of the morning. His favorite topic to read about was the civil war. Leon also enjoyed oil painting and was quite good at it. But one of his absolute favorite things to do was spend time with his grandkids. Each Christmas, Leon would decorate homemade sugar cookies with his grandkids. He loved Christmas. Leon never missed a single chance to take his grandkids to the cabin.
Leon was soft spoken, stoic, and always fighting for the little guy, he will be missed greatly by his friends and family. Leon is survived by his wife June Wegener; sons Lee (Barbara) Wegener and Jeremy (Amy) Wegener; grandchildren Jenna and Lance Wegener, Clarissa and Julia Wegener; great granddaughter Kaylee Wegener; and siblings Lowell (Maxine) Wegener, Larry (Cheryl) Wegener; and many nieces and nephews. Leon is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Lucy Wegener.
