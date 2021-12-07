A handful of locals and officials met twice in late October for the County Highway 18 Community Connection Project.
The first stop was near the intersection of 82nd Street West and McKnight Road for the Minnesota House bonding tour, later meeting for a Senate bonding tour at the Tashijian Bee and Pollinator Discover Center.
According to a Carver County Public Works press release, the project will complete a two-mile transportation system gap by upgrading the existing gravel road to a two-lane highway. The County road will also include a regional trail.
"The project will connect people to jobs and better connect the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum to people by creating a needed east-west connection in this high-growth area underserved by regional transportation infrastructure," the release states.
Totaling an estimated $23 million, the project plan was developed over two years in collaboration with Carver County, Victoria, Chanhassen and Chaska officials.
“The benefits of this project are manyfold. It will allow local traffic to travel on local routes, while improving capacity on State Highway 5. Today, there are at least 5,000 vehicles per day that would use this connection instead of State Highway 5 to access jobs, schools and businesses,” according to Carver County Commissioner Tom Workman, stated in the press release.