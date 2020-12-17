Jason Boudreau-Landis captured the beautiful Christmas cover photograph of the historic Red Barn at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen in February 2020.
After he discovered the morning frost, “I had to grab my camera and go into the office late that day,” said Boudreau-Landis.
When he arrived at the Arboretum’s Red Barn, the fog began to break up, resulting in the hazy blue and white sky.
Boudreau-Landis, a Chanhassen resident, is a part-time photographer, a volunteer photographer for the Arboretum and a member of the Arboretum Photographers Society. This image is also on the cover of the Arboretum membership calendar.