The inaugural event in Tim Herron College Prep Tour was held in late August at Olympic Hills Golf Club in Eden Prairie in high winds and wet conditions.
There were 43 boys and 10 girls in the field. Local golfers won both events. Jack Johnson of Chaska won the boys meet with a two-over par score of 74. Other local participants were David Morton of Minnetonka (fourth, 76), Carson Herron of Minnetonka (10th, 79), Danny Renner of Chanhassen (10th, 79) and Davis Johnson of Chaska (15th, 81).
The girls event was won by Courtney Wedin, who recently committed to the University of North Dakota. The Chanhassen senior shot a 78. Madi Hicks of Chanhassen was third with an 82.
Hicks was coming off a 2019 National Sports Center Championship in mid-August at Victory Links in Blaine. She fired rounds 72 and 66 for a 36-hole score of 138. She won by seven strokes.
Hicks' 66, and 31 on the front-nine, are career bests.