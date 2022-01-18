A driver died following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 41, just south of the Engler Boulevard intersection in Chaska.
At 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Chaska Police Department and Chaska Fire Department responded to the crash, according to a city of Chaska press release.
One driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and declared deceased at the hospital.
A second driver was transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries. No injuries have been reported from the third vehicle, according to the press release.
The southbound lane was closed following the crash while the Minnesota State Patrol performed an accident reconstruction.