One more game at The Bank Eric Kraushar Eric Kraushar Author email Nov 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 6 The Chaska student section waves the Hawk Towels at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds Max Lommel (52) lifts quarterback Grif Wurtz following a 97-yard touchdown throw to Nic Snuggerud for the 7-0 Chaska lead in the Class 5A State Semifinals Nov. 15. Photo courtesy of Andrea Friederick Dodds Nic Snuggerud attempts one of his three field-goal attempts in a 34-14 win over Coon Rapids Nov. 15. Snuggerud booted a school-record 52-yard field goal. Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds Stevo Klotz and Gabe Kinneman wrap up a Coon Rapids receiver for a short gain. Photo by Eric Kraushar Megan Senden, Hannah Polk and Anna Doolittle cheer on the Chaska Hawks from the Superfan section. Photo by Eric Kraushar Chaska senior Matthew Kuntz stiff arms a Coon Rapids defender for a long gain in the second half. Kuntz rushed 22 times for 70 yards and a touchdown. Photo by Andrea Friederick Dodds Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Eric Kraushar Author email Follow Eric Kraushar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Events Recommended for you Trending Now Articles Articles14 people at Eden Prairie eateries charged with serving alcohol to a minorAfter 'Mr. Grinch' steals cash registers, Minnesota's Largest Candy Store calls in the artilleryBest Public High School 2019: Chanhassen and Shakopee high schoolsJordan City Council requests resignation of employeeIn Eden Prairie, the Pride Institute's 'subdued presence' disguises its national reputation for LGBTQ addiction recoverySever's in Shakopee unveils new holiday light showEden Prairie gymnasts balance returning talent with big changesWayzata Trojans muscle their way to the Prep BowlMetcalf, M.W. Savage and Sioux Trail would close under proposalUpdate: Prior Lake woman charged with felonies after two separate incidents Events Featured Videos Chaska Football: Stevo Klotz TD2 Chaska Football: Nic Snuggerud Field Goal Chaska Football: Stevo Klotz TD