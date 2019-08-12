Excelsior Legion Baseball, with a record of 56-2, needed one more win to advance to North Carolina for the National Legion Tournament.
Fargo, North Dakota, had other plans.
Post 2 defeated Excelsior, made up primarily of 2018 and 2019 Minnetonka High School graduates, 3-2 in the final game, advancing on through the Central Plains Regional.
Jared Wandersee was named the region's defensive MVP with five putouts, 18 assists, two double plays, and zero errors in six stellar games at shortstop.
Mike Sturek (.368 average, home run, seven RBIs), John Hanson (four doubles, a triple, and a home run with nine RBIs) and Garrett Synstelien (five-hit complete game, four strikeouts) were also named to the all-tournament team.