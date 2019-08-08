Wedding: Traughber - Rakowsky

Colleen Traughber and Lubomyr (Lou) Rakowsky were married on July 6, 2019 at the Church of St. Patrick in Edina with Father Al Backmann officiating and with assistance from Father Andriy Werbowy.
The bride is the daughter of Kristin and Thomas Traughber of Eden Prairie. She is a graduate of Carleton College and received a masters degree in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University. She is a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State.
The groom is the son of Christina and Roman Rakowsky of Seven Hills, Ohio. He is a graduate of Drexel University and received a masters degree in Systems Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He is an engineer with Leidos.
The couple met in Kyiv, Ukraine at the American Ambassador's residence in 2014. They were both there to observe the Presidential elections in Ukraine.
A reception, dinner, and dance were held at the Lafayette Club on Lake Minnetonka. The couple currently resides in Stuttgart, Germany.