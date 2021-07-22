Gert Suel and Mark Suel

Funeral/Celebrations of Life for Gert Suel (passed away April 16, 2020), and Mark Suel (passed away June 11, 2020) will be Thursday, August 5 at St. Mark's Church: 350 Atwood Street, Shakopee. Visitation is 3 to 4 p.m. and Funeral Mass is at 4 p.m. Celebration of life to follow -- Turtle's, 132 First Ave East, Shakopee.
