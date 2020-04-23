Obitaury for Cynthia Johnson

Cynthia Kraemer Johnson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away peacefully April 15, 2020 while in hospice care at Methodist Hospital.
Preceded in death by her mother, Ann Brockhouse and brother, Kevin Judt.
Survived by husband, Donald R. Johnson; her children, Samuel G. (Ari) Kraemer, Abbi (Chris) Kraemer Cole, Benjamin (Catalina) Kraemer; four grandchildren; sister, Angela (James) Fischer.
Cindy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who as dear to us all and will be greatly missed. She worked for many years as a Senior Planning Analyst for Hennepin County Public Health.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a future date at Immanuel Lutheran Church followed by interment at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Columbarium.
