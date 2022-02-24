Obituary for Aaron M. Sather

Aaron M. Sather, age 26, of Savage, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Fairview Southdale Hospital, in Edina.
Survived by parents, Michelle "Shelley" and Steven; brother, Kyle; grandfather, George Ware; uncle, Curt (Sue) Sather; fiancée, Claire Gagnon. Preceded in death by grandparents, Vicky Ware, and Clarence and Dorothy Sather; uncle, Scott Ware.
Aaron is a life long resident of Minnesota, graduated from Prior Lake High School in 2013, and went on to attend University of Saint Thomas, where he earned his Bachelor's in History, and later attended Hamline University and earned his Master of Public Administration in 2019. Aaron had many passions and remarkable qualities, which are impossible to summary in a few short sentences. Most notably, he worked at Dakota County in Physical Development, where he developed an interest in drone piloting, and ultimately had ambitions of working in City Administration. Outside of work, Aaron also enjoyed powerlifting, reading about history, listening to songs about history, and could tell you everything about anything that has ever happened. He also had a commitment to learning more about investment strategies, sound financial health, and sharing his pursuit of knowledge with others who were interested.
Aaron was a fantastic story teller, and had a knack for being able to paint a picture and make you laugh. His vast knowledge of history gave him the ability to relate and create conversation with practically anyone. Aaron was also fond of trips up to the North Shore, where his family has been vacationing for generations. We are incredibly grateful and thankful for the experiences and memories we could share with him, but we wish there were more. His time with us here was cut short far too soon, and we miss and love him deeply.
Visitation Sunday, February 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Monday, February 28, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 7625 Chicago Ave, Richfield, followed by Memorial Service at 11 a.m. *Masks are required in Church* The memorial service will be livestreamed on the House of Prayer Lutheran Church’s YouTube page. Private family interment later. Memorials preferred to American Heart Association.
