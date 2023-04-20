Obituary for Abby M. Wolfswinkel

Abby Marie Wolfswinkel, age 28, of Prior Lake, went to rest with the Lord on April 11, 2023.
A celebration of life will be on Monday, April 24, at noon, with a time of gathering from 10 to 11:45 a.m., at Friendship Church, Prior Lake. Interment at St. John Calvary Cemetery, in Jordan.
Abby was born on August 24, 1994, to Rod and Dawn (Wermerskirchen) Wolfswinkel. She spent her childhood in Shakopee with her older brothers. She was an amazing aunt to her six nieces and nephews and loved them all dearly.
Abby grew up loving animals and she spent a lot of her time on her Grandpa Bob’s hobby farm. She had a deep connection with her childhood dog Hope, and recently, Abby also doted on her dogs, Niko and Leo.
Abby cherished time with her family and friends. She had a passion for music, photography, painting, and scrapbooking. Abby found a lot of joy being in nature and participated in many outdoor activities. She started dating Zach, and they became engaged in 2020. Zach introduced Abby to four-wheeling, fishing, and scuba diving and she thrived on mastering these new challenges. She had a strong faith in God and found comfort attending Friendship Church.
Her sweet and gentle soul endured years of struggle with mental health issues. All those she touched will forever miss Abby’s humor, quick wit, silly antics, and contagious laugh, as much as her caring, nurturing heart and generous spirit. Especially her mother, Dawn (fiancé Todd Boyer) Wolfswinkel; father, Rod Wolfswinkel; fiancé, Zach Stankey; siblings, Tyler Wolfswinkel, Luke Wolfswinkel, Jordan (Kara) Wolfswinkel, Justin Wolfswinkel, Cole Wolfswinkel; nieces and nephews, Carter, Kayley, Jackson, Sophia, Thea, Finneas; countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her grandparents, great-grandparents, uncle, Dale Wermerskirchen, and Godfather, Randy Sames.
