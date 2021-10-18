Obituary for Adam C. Nouwen

Adam Christopher Nouwen of Gales Ferry, CT – It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share this news with our family and friends. Our beloved Adam Christopher Nouwen passed away unexpectedly as a result of a motor vehicle accident while on his way to work Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021.
An adoring husband to Kelly (Deprey) Nouwen, beloved son to loving parents Lynn and Hank Nouwen. Survived by his adorable children Mya Nouwen age two and Gemma Nouwen age three and teens Savannah and Dakota Haggerty and young family Anthony and wife Taylor Deprey-Willis. Forever the loving and eternally bonded brother to his sister Jessica Nouwen and brother to Jon (Asha) Nouwen, Kenadi Feldten, grandmother Yolanda Nouwen, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Of course, we can’t forget his favorite fur friend Carley, and his angel Austin who recently crossed the rainbow bridge a short time ago.
Adam came roaring into this world, like a Minnesota Viking just 38 years ago on October 28, 1982. He took this world by storm and made an indelible mark on countless lives; from his years as a Boy Scout to becoming an Eagle Scout.
His professional career took him to brave new places where most would not dare to venture. Painting bridges from hundreds of feet above the water alongside his Union Brothers. He bravely scaled the famous Mackinac Bridge in Michigan, Columbia Bridge in Oregon, Eisenhower Lock and Dam in Massena, NY just to name a few. Yet when he hung up his tool belt and came home at night, he proudly showed his soft and compassionate side to his family. It took nothing more than a smile from his baby girls and they had him wrapped around their pinky fingers. Adam gave his world to all five of his children and spent countless hours talking, laughing and playing with them no matter what time of day or how tired he was. He would snowboard with the big kids, fixing their cars and checking off items on his honey-do list like a champ. We’re all still trying to figure out if there’s was anything that Adam couldn’t fix.
Having grown up in the Midwest, he made his way to New England and had the opportunity to live in several towns throughout the area and most recently in Gales Ferry, CT. Just last year the family took some time to live by the ocean along the coast of Connecticut. Lulled to sleep by ocean waves at night and waking to misty mornings. Walks on the beach and splashing in the ocean were daily events. Most people wait their entire lives to experience this joy and Adam did all of this for his family all while at the young age of 38.
Adam is our hero; our angel is always by our side forever. We love you Adam and we are with you always.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, October 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Woyasz and Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville, CT 06382. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me campaign has been established as requested by many of the family and friends.
To keep everyone safe please understand masks are required.