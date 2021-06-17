Obituary for Adam N. Dedeker

Adam Nicholas Dedeker, age 41, member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community of Prior Lake, journeyed to the spirit world on June 10, 2021, in Prior Lake.
Survived by mother, Lori (Don) Whaley; father, Bob (Robin) Dedeker; brothers, Timothy Dedeker (Karyn), and Jason (Stephanie) Otherday; sons and daughters, Jordan, Kaleb, Joshua and Cambree; grandson, Takoda Welch; grandmother, Dolly Almond; step-siblings, Lara and Eric Stovern; uncles, Stephen Florez, James (Jill) Bigley, and Robert Bigley.
Visitation is Thursday, June 17, from 5 to 7 PM at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairiegrass Drive NW, Prior Lake. Visitation is also Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m.. Interment Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cemetery. Livestreaming of the service will be available on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. Serving as pallbearers will be Joshua Dedeker (son), Kaleb Dedeker (son), Timothy Dedeker (brother). Jason Otherday (brother), Mike Dedeker (cousin), and Joey Engler (childhood best friend). Honorary pallbearer is Eric Stovern (step-brother).
