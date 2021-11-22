Obituary for Adeline D. Raisanen

Once upon a time, in a land not so far away, on December 5, 2016, a beautiful princess with long golden curls was born to Daddy Scott, Momma Tara, and Sissy Isabella. The king and queen named her Adeline Dorothy Raisanen and to their surprise, they discovered she had an extraordinary gift. She was a heart warrior; the bravest of all warriors. After battling complications stemming from a congenital heart defect, sweet Adeline lost the final battle to the very fiercest of dragons, and became an angel on November 16, 2021. Though her incredible life was far too brief, her impact will remain a part of all in the kingdom who were blessed to know her. The love and grace she exuded was magical and permeated the village around her. She found the most joy when playing alongside her sister with her best friends, Sloaney and Coopie. Adelines loves included playing dress up in her castle, board games, Barbies, play dough, her daily walks around the kingdom, anything Disney princesses, listening to and singing royal music, and swinging in her happy place, the castles backyard. This beautiful princess taught villages far and wide the definition of both resiliency and strength, the power of the human spirit, how gratitude can be found even on the darkest of days, and the capacity for one little human, with half a heart, to possess the ability to have the world fall in love with her.
Addie is survived by the rest of the royal family: her sister, Isabella; furry sister, Finnie; parents, cousins Sloane and Cooper; auntie Bridgee; uncles Casey, Matt and Benny; her best buddy, Ky; a plethora of great aunts, uncles, and second cousins; grandparents, Papa and Nonna Martini, Mummu and Grandpa Jay Piepenburg; and great-grandma, Dorothy.
We are all better for knowing this princess warrior and cannot begin to imagine a world without her. Yet, as we mourn, we rejoice knowing she is living happily ever after in heaven singing and dancing alongside our loved ones who left before her: cousin, Clare; uncles, Charlie and Gary, Bampie and Nan; grandma and grandpa Martini, and grandpa Niilo.
A private memorial service will be held at Westwood Community Church: Chanhassen campus.
The End
Funeral arrangements by Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN