Obituary for Adeline U. Gendreau

Adeline U. Gendreau, age 97, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home.
Adeline was born on May 17, 1925, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Benedict and Wilhelmina (Cupps) Smith. She married Thomas Gendreau on October 19, 1946, in Minneapolis.
"Faith and Family were the most important things to her! She will be missed!!!"
Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; son, Thomas Michael; daughter, Annie Olmstead; son-in-law, Luther Kranz; granddaughter, Sharon Ekblad; grandson, Will Kranz; great-grandson, Evan Klassen; siblings, Genevieve, Dorothy, Deloris, Patricia, Benedict, Sylvia, Karen and Eugene. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (David) Ekblad, Laura Kranz, Mary (Craig) Rausch, and Thomas (Tari); 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter; siblings, Marilyn, Kathleen, Don (Lolly), and Stephanie.
Visitation is Friday, September 23, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11 a.m., at The Parish of Saints Joachim & Anne in the Church of St. Mary, 535 Lewis St., Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery.
