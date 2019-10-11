Obituary for Adelle E. Phillips

Adelle E. Phillips, longtime resident of Prior Lake, passed away at the age of 82.
A visitation was held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake. Funeral service was Tuesday, October 15 at 12 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Berean Baptist Church, 309 Co. Rd 42, Burnsville. Adelle was laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery in Prior Lake.
On November 16, 1936 in Twin Valley, MN, parents Manley and Ruth (Kirksether) Larson celebrated the birth of their daughter, Adelle. She was one of four children.
Adelle attended school at the Northwest School of Agriculture where she was valedictorian. She continued her education at Concordia and Northwestern where she graduated summa cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. Throughout life, Adelle instilled the value of education in those around her. She was an accomplished pianist and instructed many students over the years.
On July 26, 1958, Adelle was married to William Phillips at the Walworth Baptist Church in Ulen, MN. This union was blessed with three children and 36 years together. Along with William, Adelle was a founding member of the Berean Baptist Church. For over 50 years, Adelle served as the church pianist.
A woman of strong faith and character, Adelle was a friend to many in her community of Prior Lake and at Berean Baptist Church.
She is loved and missed by her children, Mary (Cedric Beutler) Phillips, Richard (Rosalie) Phillips, Roger Phillips; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Chantelle) Phillips, Joseph Phillips; sister, Theone (Michael) Klausler; sisters-in-law, Roberta Larson and Polly Larson.
Adelle is greeted in Heaven by her husband, William; parents Manley and Ruth Larson and brothers, Dalmon and Burnett Larson.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder
Funeral Home & Cremation, Prior Lake.