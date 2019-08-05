Obituary for Adolph B. Colwell
Adolph B. Colwell, age 85, of Lonsdale, formerly of Apple Valley, passed away on August 1st 2019.

Adolph proudly served his country in US Navy for 31 years. He was a Minneapolis police officer for 24 years and enjoyed driving school bus for 30+ years.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Letitia, Laurie, Lanae and Leah.

