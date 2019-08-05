Obituary for Adolph B. Colwell

Adolph B. Colwell, age 85, of Lonsdale, formerly of Apple Valley, passed away on August 1st 2019.
Adolph proudly served his country in US Navy for 31 years. He was a Minneapolis police officer for 24 years and enjoyed driving school bus for 30+ years.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Letitia, Laurie, Lanae and Leah.
Funeral Service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7 at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with a visitation on Tuesday, August 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to service all at the funeral Home. Interment, Sunrise Cemetery, Sunrise, MN.
Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com