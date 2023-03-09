Obituary for Agnes A. (Haller) Sharpe

Agnes Ann (Haller) Sharpe, age 64, of Anacortes, WA, formerly of Shakopee, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 after a three and a half year battle with cancer.
Agnes was born in Shakopee on September 26, 1958; the daughter of Wilbert and Margaret (Ganser) Haller.
She graduated from Shakopee High School in 1977 and married Jim Baker on August 24, 1979 and together they had four children. Their marriage ended in 1995. She remarried on July 18, 2005 to Richard Sharpe which later ended in divorce. Agnes worked many different jobs and sometimes holding down several at one time. Her most recent and fulfilling career was being a CNA at San Juan Rehabilitation. Family was everything to Agnes and she was always surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her Father, nephews: Thomas James and David Suel and former husband, Richard Sharpe.
Agnes is survived by her Mother, her children: Jimmie (Jackie) Baker, Katie (Travis) Leseman, Nattie (Scott) Frost, and Tony Baker and his significant other Shilo; Grandchildren: Sam and Jenna Baker, Kyle Leseman, Kaylin, Jayden and Hailey Frost; siblings: Pete (Beth) Haller, Theresa (Steve) Bendzick, Paul (Laurie) Haller, Amy (Tom) Suel, Joseph (Ana) Haller, Anne (Curt) Stocker, Rose (Terry) Kraft, John Haller, Pat Haller (Judy Keefer), and Dan (Julie) Haller; many nieces, nephews and bonus kids and grandkids.
Services for Agnes will be held Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. Evans Funeral Chapel, 1105 32nd Street, Anacortes, WA 98221. Video link will populate at time of service.