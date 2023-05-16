Obituary for Agnes "Aggie" Gast

Agnes "Aggie" Gast (Tiede) age 78, was called home by our Lord to be with the love of her life, Virgil Gast. Aggie passed away on May 10, 2023, at her home in Jordan, surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and just recently became a great-great- grandmother.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 2 p.m., with a time of gathering from 12 to 2 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan. Father George Grafsky will preside. A private family burial will be held at St. John Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.
Aggie was born on June 3rd, 1944, in New Prague to Walter Tiede and Blazey Moravec. She is the oldest of eight. Aggie was a caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her.
Aggie met the love of her life, Virgil Gast while attending a dance at the Park Ballroom. Virgil drove Aggie home that night and they have been in love ever since. They got married on September 2nd, 1961. They enjoyed a 61-year journey together that included raising six children: Lori, Mary, Craig, Dale, Karen and Joel. She was dedicated to her children and husband in all aspects of their lives.
Aggies whole life was for her family. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren. She and her husband Virgil liked spending time in Arizona, where she collected all her dolls for her collection. She also liked bird watching, taking care of her flowers, camping, and socializing with family and friends.
Aggie is survived by her children, Lori (Joseph) Adamek, Mary (Jeff) Frey, Craig (Rebecca) Gast, Dale (Vickie) Gast, Karen (Gary) Wark, Joel Gast; 28 grandchildren, 33 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Gorden (Mary) Tiede, Lyle Tiede; sisters, Leona Tiede, Betty Tiede and Marcella Tiede.
Preceding her in death and there to welcome Agnes home in heaven, is her loving husband, Virgil Gast; parents, Walter and Blazey Tiede; sister, Lillian Tiede and brother, Dennis Tiede.
