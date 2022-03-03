Obituary for Alan "Al" D. Hayes

Alan “Al” D. Hayes, age 65 of Shakopee passed away at his home with his wife, Paula, by his side on February 25, 2022 after losing his battle with lung cancer.
In honor of Al’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Please take a moment to remember Al as the fun, loving man he was.
Al was a simple man. He believed that if you had a roof over your head, food in the cupboard, a car to drive and a little money in the bank that’s all you needed. He loved the outdoors; he was a fisherman and a deer hunter. He loved animals and had a big heart for dogs. Over the years, he had rescued four dogs and gave them a great home to spend their golden years.
He was a truck driver for most of his life until he lost sight in his one eye. After that, he continued to work with truck drivers as a guard shack operator at CertainTeed in Shakopee until he retired due to health issues in 2017.
Alan is survived by his wife, Paula; mom, Ruth Lindholm; stepmom, Leona Hayes; brothers, Deanne (Beth) Hayes, Robert Hayes, John Hayes; sisters, Luvone Nelson, Connie (Ernie) Ernst; sisters-in-law, Jeanette O’Connor, Diane Schneider; stepdaughter Stacy Sadlo-Lambert; stepson, Paul O’Connor; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Al is reunited in Heaven with his dad, Orville Hayes and his dogs, Chester, Misty, Mylo and Daisy.
