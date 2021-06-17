Obituary for Alan J. Doucette

Alan J. Doucette, age 62, of Prior Lake, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Al was born in Brainerd on February 15, 1959, the son of Leon and Arlene (Cordell) Doucette.
He was the owner of Enterprise Pattern & Prototype, Inc., and was very proud of his business. Al was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed elk hunting in Colorado. His friends were a huge part of his life, and very important to him.
Survivors include his father, Leon (Susan); siblings, Debbie (Thaddeus) Gorycki, Sharon Doucette, and Paul (Cheryl) Doucette; nieces, nephews and great nephew. Susan’s children; Cathryn (David) Boness, Connie (Warren) Theis, Michael Dwyer; grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials which will be used as scholarships for students pursuing a tool and die education.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 30, (time TBD) at the Horse and Hunt Club, 2920 E. 220th St., Prior Lake.
Arrangements with McNearney Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755
Condolences may be shared and service times verified at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com