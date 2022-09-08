Obituary for Alan J. Wermerskirchen

Alan Jacob Wermerskirchen, age 37, of Jordan, passed peacefully from this world with his fiancée and love of his life at his side on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Ridgeview Care Center in Le Sueur. He fought a brief but gallant battle against a rare and very aggressive form of cancer.
Alan’s life will be celebrated on Friday, September 16 with a time of gathering beginning at 5 p.m. with closing words and prayers at 8 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 104 First Street West, Jordan.
Alan was born in Shakopee on July 29, 1985, the son of Terence and Pauline (Thomas) Wermerskirchen. He grew up in Jordan, attending school and continuing to reside there after graduation. He worked several jobs through the years but was proud to be a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for the last 12 years at Liberty Tire Recycling in Savage.
He was preceded in death by brother, Terence Wermerskirchen Jr.; paternal grandparents, James and Doris Wermerskirchen; and maternal grandfather, Shelby Thomas.
He is survived by his fiancée and best friend, Angela Bergquist; daughter, Cadence (Jay) Wermerskirchen; parents, Terence and Pauline Wermerskirchen; brother, Matthew Wermerskirchen; and grandmother, June Thomas of Lincoln NE, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
