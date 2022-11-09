Obituary for Albert J. Feldman

Albert J. Feldman, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the age of 90.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, November 12 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. All services will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside, and Alberts pallbearers will be his sons-in-law and grandsons. He will be laid to rest at Credit River Cemetery in Prior Lake.
On March 19, 1932, Albert Feldman was born to Albert and Margaret (Theis) Feldman. He was born on the family farm in Credit River. He was the second of seven children and the only son. Albert developed a strong work ethic at a very young age working hard on the family farm.
Albert met the love of his life Rita Malecha. After dating for two years, Albert and Rita exchanged wedding vows on August 25, 1954 at Immaculate Conception Church in Lonsdale.
They raised six children on the farm in Credit River. Albert taught his children the importance of hard work and strong faith. He loved his children and grandchildren deeply. A devout Catholic, Albert was a steadfast presence at St. Michaels Church. He was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. Albert and Rita enjoyed traveling near and far. Some of the most memorable trips were Hawaii, The Czech Republic, several trips to Germany and around the US, often with friends and loved ones in tow.
The most important things in Alberts life were his faith, family, friends and farming. He was a kind and gentle soul. Albert always had a pressed hanky in his pocket and a smile on his face. He knew no strangers. He was easy to love and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Albert is survived by his children, Joe Feldman; son-in-law, Greg Schweich, Cindy (Paul) Hurley, Carol (Norm) Madson and Chuck (Sanna) Feldman; grandchildren, Sarah (Ion) Skillrud, Maria Schweich, Hannah (Nate) Hanson, Patrick (Xiomara) Hurley, Aaron Hurley, Joey Hurley, Emily (Travis) Ruths, Stephanie (Joe) Hausman, Alex Madson, Jamie (Phil) Fisk, Tommy (Stephanie) Feldman and 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jenny Dahl, Bernadine Feldman, Vinnie Heller and Theresa Feldman; many loving relatives and friends.
Albert is greeted in Heaven by wife of 56 years, Rita Feldman; daughters, Marge Feldman and Mary Schweich and infant son, Thomas; parents, Albert and Margaret Feldman; sisters, Katherine Rabaey and Mary Wolf.
